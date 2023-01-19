'Own up to it': Family of Fresno man killed by stray bullet wants suspect to come forward

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northwest Fresno family was robbed of its patriarch when he was allegedly shot and killed by his neighbor more than two weeks ago.

The Fresno Police Department is continuing its search for 42-year-old Kevin King, who is accused of killing his neighbor, 51-year-old Victor Becerra.

The shooting happened on January 2nd at an apartment complex near Blythe Avenue and Austin Way.

"He didn't just take a man from us, he took a father, son, husband, a grandpa," said Becerra's daughter, Noemi Becerra.

The shot fired from the suspect's apartment went through a shared wall and hit Becerra, who was holding his grandchild in the unit next door.

"We see the baby fall out of his hands. Then one moment to another, and then slowly, he fades away," recalled Noemi.

Shocked by what happened, the family called 911. Becerra was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

"I remember calling out to him 'Papi, Papi! Please you can't leave me!' I was like, 'please wake up. You can't leave me.' I was like, 'please wake up,' Noemi explained.

Becerra is remembered as a man who loved to barbecue, go camping, and play with his grand baby.

Any chance he got to get his family together, he would get them together.

Officers say King was nowhere to be found when they arrived that night, and hasn't been seen since.

"I want Mr. King to own up to what he did. I feel like if he wouldn't have run, the circumstances would be different," said Noemi.

Now, the family is hoping their neighbor will do the right thing and realize what he took from them.

"I'm not angry. I wish he would just own up to it," said Noemi.

King is wanted for voluntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Police say King has been convicted of a felony in the past, so he should not have had a firearm in the first place.