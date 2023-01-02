Police investigating first homicide of the year at Central Fresno apartment complex

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year at an apartment complex in Central Fresno.

Police received a call for a shooting and a shooting victim at The Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex on North Saginaw Way and Fruit Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

A man in his 30s was found with several gunshot wounds in the complex's parking lot.

Police say he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are on scene looking for witnesses and surveillance video to identify a suspect.

There is no threat to the public, as police believe it was a personal dispute between the suspect and victim.

Roads remain open in the area, but the entrance to the parking lot of the complex will be closed for several hours as police investigate.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

The video above is from an earlier broadcast and will be updated.