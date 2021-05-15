ABC30 Together

Confused about business licenses? The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation is here to guide you

Many Hispanic families face language or technology barriers that make them feel stuck.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation helps businesses get licenses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Phone calls with questions about getting a business license have been nonstop at the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.

Business Development Officer, Sandra Vidrio, says they usually only experience a peak once a year, but currently, that's not the case.

"Those phone calls didn't just happen in January; as the months progressed, it continued," says Vidrio.

She says many Hispanic families face language or technology barriers that make them feel stuck.

"They just have a dream, but it's like no one wants to give information."

That's what happened to the Cazares family.

"You have to knock on a lot of doors, and many didn't open for us," says Ana Cazares.



They've been searching for help to kickstart their dream food truck business since the beginning of 2021 and are finally feeling supported.

Vidrio says the foundation is also seeing a surge of business owners who opened without some of the paperwork they now need to receive pandemic financial support.

"A lot of the relief grants that became available, you must have a business license, and a lot of these business owners are realizing 'I have been operating my business but it's not registered'," says Vidrio.

While many businesses have struggled over the past year, the Cazares family believes this is the perfect time to get up and running.

"There are a lot of people eating outdoors because of the pandemic, and we've always wanted a Mexican food truck," says Ana.

So they are jumping in, and after this meeting, they will be one step closer to their dream.

"It's important to get that permit and license so you can safely operate your business," says Vidrio.

Vidrio says regardless of the number of calls coming in, their door will always be open for anyone who needs guidance.

For information or help, you can call the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation at (559) 222-8705 or find them on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnobusinessabc30 togetherrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30 TOGETHER
Local leaders working to stop homeless encampments from relocating
Community comes together to build baseball field in Kingsburg
Fresno State professor wins prestigious award
Bulldog grads to be honored at Latino commencement celebration
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News