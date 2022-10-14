Police arrest man on parole for attempted murder after finding around 200 fentanyl pills in vehicle

The man was driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and he had been on parole for attempted murder, police say.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested, charged and booked a man who did not stop for a red light and discovered approximately 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl in his vehicle.

The incident happened in the area of Tulare Street and U Street Thursday evening.

Police said the driver was open to search and seizure, which is when they found a black plastic bag containing the blue pills.

The suspect has been booked in Fresno County Jail and the vehicle was impounded for evidence, police say.