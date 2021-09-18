business

New businesses open in downtown Fresno's Brewery District

Dab Tacos and the 411 Rec Room are opening on Fulton Street.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fried corn is one of the fan favorites at new eatery Dab Tacos.

The business started as a popular food truck, but now has added a storefront location along Fulton Street in the downtown Fresno brewery district.

"All our clientele was downtown for the most part. When this building became available we jumped on it and decided to build out a restaurant, but then COVID hit. We got the building last March before the pandemic started so we had to put everything on a pause," says Nik Velasquez, Dab Tacos owner.

Dab Tacos is known for its tacos, loaded fries and tasty Mexican food.

He and his employees have been perfecting their food at food truck events, while they waited to get this new eatery up and running.

Cocktail bar The Modernist, Dab Tacos and brewery The 411 Rec Room make up this stretch of Fulton and created a unique partnership.

"There's no food, so us being here, I feel like it keeps everybody in the district. They're able to drink and have food," Velasquez says.

Next door at 411 Rec Room, the beers are ready for thirsty customers.

"Still doing some cosmetic touch-ups and stuff here to get ready for the grand opening, but it's a great feeling, to be honest with you. It's been a long journey, but I feel like it's been worth it at the end," says owner Joseph Soleno.
Soleno says partners, friends and family helped them survive this past year and a half.

Their focus is now on brewing a variety of beers and sodas for their growing audience.

"If you're one of those guys or girls that likes a good refreshing lager at the end of the day, we've got that. If you want something a little more adventurous, we've got a Guava Berliner, we've got that as well," Soleno says.

It's a growing brewery district that's supporting small businesses so they can thrive in the Valley.

You can celebrate Dab Tacos and the 411 Rec Room's grand opening.

It will be held on Saturday, September 25, along Fulton Street starting at 5 pm.

