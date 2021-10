FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A video surveillance system helped police catch a burglar in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.Fresno police officers were called around 1:30 am to the Fashion City clothing store on Blackstone Avenue and Saginaw Way.When investigators arrived, they found a broken window. The store owner said he saw the suspect taking items from the storm on surveillance video and believed they were still inside the building.The officers set up a perimeter and used a K9 officer to find the suspected burglar.The man was taken into custody and treated for injuries sustained from the K9.