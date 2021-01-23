Fresno non-profits seeing rise in need, seeking donations from community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clothing is just one of the thrift store items at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fresno. Things that are going out as fast as they're coming in"We saw that we served 40% more people than the year prior. That's on average. Some months, it was up over 70%. The need was so so great because we saw our neighbors go through difficult situations they've never gone through before," said Ashlee Wolf, development director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fresno.The charity's officials said they are giving those in need food and clothing. However, they're hoping the community can help them reach more people."We're in great need of donations always. Anyone can donate to our thrift store: clothing, furniture, household goods. In addition to clothing, we've been able to use these resources to help survivors of the Creek Fire," Wolf said.Donations can be made Monday through Friday off Fulton Street.Employees use safe practices to help gather donations. If you're looking to donate furniture, Catholic Charities can send a van to you.At the Fresno Mission, its storage closet has a few items to help families in need."Where we are seeing those biggest demands are in those families, people with children. That continues to follow a trend we have seen the past few years. Children are the fastest-growing population of homelesness, not only in Fresno, but the United States," said Matthew Dildine, Fresno Mission's CEO.Dildine said the most important needs right now are food, dairy and baby items and products.Coats and blankets are also crucial for the homeless. Donations can be made at the Fresno Mission off Blackstone and Sierra and food items downtown at G street.The Salvation Army is also accepting donations, but its Fresno drop off location has changed to the back of the building.AM Vets says it will accept drop-off donations, or you can call to schedule pickup.Most donations are tax-deductible.