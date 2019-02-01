CATHOLIC CHURCH

Fresno Catholic Church hiring FBI officials to investigate sexual abuse allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

Bishop Armando Ochoa said files will be opened dating back to 1922.

By
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno is taking action to investigate allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by those in the ministry.

Bishop Armando Ochoa said files will be opened dating back to 1922.

By the end of the year - the diocese plans to release a list of those accused.

Officials won't say how many priests and deacons will be investigated, but Friday morning the highest ranking local leader promised to open personnel files dating back 97 years.

"Although labor intensive, it is essential that the current administration is fully aware of any record of sexual abuse, no matter how much time has passed," Bishop Armando Ochoa said.

The church is hiring a former FBI official to begin digging into church records starting this spring. The cost will be paid for by diocese reserves.

The diocese spokeswoman would not be specific on the number of allegations that will be looked into. She also would not address the time lag it took officials to address any abuse. She said church leaders have been grieving, praying, and studying about the right direction to take. Any unreported misconduct can still be investigated.

"We always want to be extending the invitation if you know anything about any type of abuse that ever took place in the church do not assume that the church was informed about it. Please come forward," said spokesperson Teresa Dominguez.

The latest nationwide church scandal broke late last year- after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court released a grand jury report on sex abuse in the Catholic Church, listing hundreds of accused clergy and detailing 70 years of misconduct and church response across the state.

Dominguez said the church wants to be transparent and open. In doing so, she also shared her own personal experience.

"I am also a survivor of abuse, so I can speak to this firsthand. It isn't just something I get out of a textbook," she said.

The diocese said due process will be given to those accused of wrongdoing. It's likely some are no longer alive. The Bishop recognizes the lifelong pain the abuse can cause to victims- and plan to address each allegation with healing in mind.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
catholic churchsexual assaultsexual misconductFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CATHOLIC CHURCH
2 nuns allegedly embezzled $500K from Torrance Catholic school
2 nuns accused of embezzling from school in Torrance
Catholic Charities opens newly remodeled Thrift Shop
Former Fresno priest on list of clergymen accused of molesting children
More catholic church
Top Stories
Highway 140 leading to Yosemite shut down ahead of storm
$115 million expansion project announced for Fresno airport
UPDATE: Suspicious death in Madera County ruled homicide
Walmart announces new sick leave policy, bonuses for good attendance
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to snowed-in elderly couple
'Fiji Water Girl' files lawsuit against Fiji Water
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
Show More
Man holds up, robs Dunkin' Donuts with child
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them at estate sale
US announces withdrawal from nuclear arms treaty with Russia
Northern California restaurant owner apologizes, will now serve MAGA hat wearers
Study: Kids in US are using too much toothpaste
More News