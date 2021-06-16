Fresno Chaffee Zoo offering free admission to underprivileged kids for 2 months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno families who may not have the opportunity to visit the zoo are getting their chance to see the animals thanks to the City of Fresno.Mayor Jerry Dyer launched a new program Tuesday in partnership with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.Every Tuesday through August 15, the zoo will offer free admission to underprivileged children and their families who may not usually have the means to visit the popular attraction.The program is one that Mayor Dyer believes can make an everlasting impact on younger generations."We're going to show them how much we love them, how much we are investing in them, how much we care about them, and I believe as a result of that we're going to be able to transform our youth, the future of our youth, forever," Dyer said.The program was also made possible through a $10,000 donation by the One Fresno Foundation, covering the cost of 9,000 tickets over the next two months.