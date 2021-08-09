Fresno City College welcomes students in person after 18 months of online learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 18 months of a very quiet Fresno City College campus amid the pandemic, about 35% of students are back on campus or hybrid learning.It's a day president Dr. Carole Goldsmith says they've been gearing up for."All of our faculty and staff have been given training, we did training a few months ago, additional training via online is coming out today," President Dr. Carole Goldsmith.It's a day students like freshmen Savanah Garcia hoped for after a challenging time navigating through online classes in High School."When the pandemic started, I was a junior and it was very hard for me but then when they opened up senior year, I was excited. "I thought okay, FCC is going to open up and it's going to be normal again. Still have to wear a mask but I don't mind," she said.With COVID-19 continuing to spiral, guidelines are in place. Anyone on campus must wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status. Parking is currently free and the shuttle will be running like normal. Dr. Donna Cooper says the library will continue to be a key resource for those who need an extra hand."Anything you needed to help you be successful in school. You can do online or in-person in the library. We have our computer lab open, the tutorial center will have their computer lab open so all services will be open in person and online," she said.President Goldsmith says they are encouraging students to get their vaccine. A vaccination mobile unit will be on campus Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 10 am for two weeks."We know that the best way to stay safe is to be vaccinated, as well as following universal precaution," said Dr. Goldsmith.If you are vaccinated and show proof of vaccination alongside your student body ID, you can get a $250 voucher to spend at the bookstore. It will only be valid for the next 30 days.