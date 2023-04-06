WATCH LIVE

Thursday, April 6, 2023 4:30PM
Actor John Cho to be part of speaker series at Fresno City College
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An actor is making his way from Hollywood to the Central Valley.

Fresno City College will be hosting "A Conversation with John Cho," diving into Cho's acting, activism and new book.

You might know Cho for his memorable roles in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, and as "Hikaru Sulu" in the rebooted Star Trek series.

On Tuesday, April 18th, the campus will host him as part of the FCC Speakers Forum series.

Instructor and California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick will moderate the event starting at 11 am.

Admission is free and if you can't attend, you can register to watch the conversation on Zoom.

Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
