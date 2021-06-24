DA investigating alleged Brown Act violations by Fresno City Council members regarding Granite Park

The city council has removed an item from the agenda in regards to Granite Park. This, one day after the district attorney announced an investigation into allegations of violations of the Brown Act around Granite Park. @ABC30 — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) June 24, 2021

.@GarryBredefeld used his comment time to talk about the issue. He talked about his press conference two years ago around Granite Park when he said "there's a stench at city hall." Going on to say, "I've never seen such an egregious betrayal of the taxpayer." @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/tSVTecPwpe — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) June 24, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno District Attorney has requested that all future city council votes regarding Granite Park be postponed until the outcome of an investigation is released.In a letter to the city attorney, District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp stated her office received allegations of a potential violation of the Brown Act. It's alleged that discussions involved most council members concerning decisions on Fresno's Granite Park violated the act.According to the Brown Act, all meetings of a legislative body of a local agency must be open and public.The district attorney said this is not the first allegation received about a potential violation of the Brown Act involving Granite Park.Action News reached out to the city attorney Wednesday night for further but has not yet received a response.During Thursday's Fresno City Council meeting, the council removed an item from the agenda regarding Granite Park.Councilmember Esmeralda Soria has excused herself from all discussion and votes regarding Granite Park after previously acknowledging a personal relationship with the park's developer Terance Frazier.