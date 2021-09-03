Fresno City Council celebrating longtime ABC30 employee Luis Ramentas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council has declared Thursday as Luis Ramentas Day!Luis Ramentas is a longtime member of the ABC30 family, who is retiring on Friday after 26 years with the company.In his nearly three decades with ABC30, he has served as an Announcer, Director, Producer and Editor.Through the years, he has made an impact on the community, highlighting the work being done by Central Valley non-profits."This is an amazing honor," he said. "I can't thank the city of Fresno enough.""It has been some really important work he's done for the community over 26 years," said ABC30 General Manager Michael Carr.Some of the organizations he has helped promote include United Cerebral Palsy Central California, the Central California Blood Center and Valley Children's Hospital.He also served as the main editor for KFSN's award-winning Children First programs.