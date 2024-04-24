Flag-raising ceremony in Fresno marks 109 years since Armenian Genocide

April 24 marks 109 years since the Armenian Genocide. A flag-raising ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Fresno City Hall.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens gathered outside Fresno City Hall on Tuesday morning. City leaders hosted the Armenian community, along with religious leaders and even some young kids from the Homenetmen Armenian Scouts. The event was to raise the national flag to commemorate the Armenian Genocide.

"We remember the past, honor the victims, and work toward a future free from genocide and intolerance," said Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer.

On April 24th, 1915, the genocide of Armenian people began. 1.5 million people were killed. 109 years later-- it still pains the community.

"It hurts, and the hurt doesn't stop," said Reverend Greg Haroutunian.

He believes the genocide of the Armenian people continues.

"The President of Turkey, Erdogan, told the world, 'Oh, let's just get over it. Let's get over these fairytales that you all are speaking about. Let's move on into the future.' Sorry, it doesn't work like that," said Reverend Haroutunian.

He adds that every time someone makes similar remarks, it cuts the wound of a painful past wide open.

The city of Fresno has raised the Armenian National flag for nearly 20 years.

Raising the flag has become very personal for City Council Vice President Mike Karbassi.

"I didn't know until this last year after doing a genealogy test that I am 19 percent Armenian," said Karbassi.

Karbassi's great-great-grandmother was a victim of the genocide. He said she lost her entire family and her whole life changed.

With roughly 50,000 Armenian people in Fresno, Karbassi said the community has done an exceptional job of keeping their culture and story alive for future generations.

"The Armenian story, their immigrant story, is like so many others. Whether you're Portuguese American or Mexican American. We all come to this country, and we struggle. We do it for the next generation," said Karbassi.

As the flag flies high for the next week at City Hall, Kabassi hopes it represents the resilience of the Armenian people and honors the souls that were lost during the genocide.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom made a proclamation for today to be a day of remembrance for the Armenian genocide. He adds that California is committed to making sure the Armenian community, along with others, are protected against hateful acts.

