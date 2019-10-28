Kincade Fire

Fresno Co. Red Cross volunteers sent to help Kincade Fire evacuees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Red Cross volunteers are headed to Sonoma County to aid those affected by the Kincade Fire.

"It's been moving really quickly, but we're serving as somewhere for the evacuees to get comfort," said Red Cross volunteer equipment specialist Taylor Poisal. "A place to stay three hot meals a day and get information when everything is happening so fast."

Meanwhile, Red Cross volunteers are on stand-by in the Valley as PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs are in place in Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno counties.

Officials are reminding residents to have an evacuation plan, and an emergency bag packed should a fire break out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfirewildfirered crosskincade fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
Wildland fire smoke research to study impact on children's immune system
DHS: No immigration enforcement on Calif. wildfire evacuees
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire
Woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties
LIST: School closures Monday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Residents stock up on supplies before thousands left in dark
Kincade Fire: Containment drops to 5 percent, 54,000 acres burned
Homicide investigation underway after man is shot in Selma, police say
I-80 opens in Vallejo after fire prompted evacuation of Cal Maritime
Search continues for woman missing in Sequoia National Park, vehicle found
Show More
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationships
Search continues for missing AL college student after vehicle found damaged
Bicyclist struck by by vehicle in Fresno County identified
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
More TOP STORIES News