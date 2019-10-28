Fresno Co. Red Cross volunteers sent to help Kincade Fire evacuees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Red Cross volunteers are headed to Sonoma County to aid those affected by the Kincade Fire."It's been moving really quickly, but we're serving as somewhere for the evacuees to get comfort," said Red Cross volunteer equipment specialist Taylor Poisal. "A place to stay three hot meals a day and get information when everything is happening so fast."Meanwhile, Red Cross volunteers are on stand-by in the Valley as PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs are in place in Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno counties.Officials are reminding residents to have an evacuation plan, and an emergency bag packed should a fire break out.