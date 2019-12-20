Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several students claim a Sunnyside High School coach texted his players a graphic photo. It's now sparked an investigation by the Fresno Police department.Investigators are looking into 52-year-old Jeffrey Shaffer's interactions with the JV girls soccer team he coaches.Sexual assault unit supervisor Sergeant Israel Reyes says they were called to Sunnyside High School after several girls on the team showed the text to school administrators, "our main concern is are these children safe and what was the intent of this person sending such matter to the children?"Reyes says, "it was an explicit photograph and if the investigation reveals any criminal conduct on Mr. Shaffer's part he faces a misdemeanor charge of sending explicit material to a juvenile."District officials wouldn't comment only saying he's been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. It's unclear how long Shaffer has been a part of the district, but their website lists him as a foreign language teacher in addition to coach."As far as we can tell there have been no other incidents involving this coach for inappropriate behavior," said Sergeant Reyes.Police say they haven't made an arrest as they are still investigating the origins of the text message to determine whether he sent it.They are in the process of interviewing Shaffer and each player on the team and asking anyone who knows of the incident to come forward.Sergeant Reyes says, "there are still some lose ends to tie up and once we complete the investigation well probably submit to the District Attorney's office for review."