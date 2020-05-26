Cooling centers to open in Fresno tomorrow, city officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures across the Valley are forecasted to break 105 degrees this week, the city of Fresno pushed California to allow for cooling centers to open amid the coronavirus pandemic to help residents find relief from the extreme heat.
On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said that cooling centers could open as long as cities adhere to social distancing, and he praised Mayor Lee Brand for bringing the issue to the state's attention.
The following locations will be open as cooling centers:
Ted C. Wills Community Center
770 N. San Pablo
Fresno, CA 93728
Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center
760 Mayor Avenue
Fresno, CA 93706
Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fresno city officials say the centers will not allow the use of recreational equipment or games to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.
Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.
