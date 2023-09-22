Recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Fresno County, health officials urging vaccinations

Fresno County is seeing a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases. Health leaders are advising residents to get the updated vaccine.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County community members still have a lot of questions about COVID-19.

Thursday, leaders from the Department of Public Health and UCSF Fresno were at the Mary Ella Brown Community Center in southwest Fresno to provide answers, such as why it's important everyone six months or older get the updated vaccine, even if you got the booster six months ago.

"The COVID virus keeps changing, so we got to stay up-to-date with our protection," says Dr. Trinidad Solis.

Dr. Solis says COVID test positivity is around 12 percent in the county.

More than 90 people are hospitalized with the virus.

"Right now, our Fresno hospitals are already full," Dr. Solis said. "They're operating at 100% capacity. That's due to various medical issues, so adding COVID on top of that is really straining our healthcare system."

Fresno County is expecting to get its shipment of vaccines in the next few weeks.

However, many local pharmacies already have them available.

Aside from vaccinations, health leaders are once again reminding people of other forms of protection - including masks, good hygiene and staying home when sick.

The West Fresno Family Resource Center is taking action to protect those in underserved communities.

At its weekly food distribution event, the center passed out purple bags with masks, hand sanitizer and educational items.

Health officials hope people in the community get vaccinated so case numbers don't surge as they usually do during the holiday season.

They also say the COVID-19 vaccine will likely become an annual vaccine, similar to the flu shot.

