FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least two people are severely injured after multiple vehicles were involved in crashes in Fresno County.The reports of the crashes came in on Monday afternoon, at the same time a thunderstorm brought rain and hail to the area and left roads especially dangerous.The California Highway Patrol says the crashes happened in the area of Manning Ave and S Del Rey Avenue.Click here for our live traffic tracker We are working to gather more details on the crashes. Stay with Action News for updates.