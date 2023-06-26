Woman killed in single-car crash into tree in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a single-car crash in Fresno County Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 6 am on W. Kearney Boulevard near Howard Avenue.

Officers say the woman drifted onto the shoulder, over-corrected and then went back off the road.

That is when officers say the woman crashed into a tree.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.