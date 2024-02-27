WATCH LIVE

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following single-car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

Tuesday, February 27, 2024
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died, and another has been hospitalized following a crash in Fresno County early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened before 5:30 am Tuesday on Clarkson near Del Rey -- that's near Kingsburg.

Officers say a 19-year-old was driving a Chevy Malibu on Clarkson when they went off the road, hitting vines and a utility pole.

A 24-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene. Officers say they were not wearing a seatbelt.

The 19-year-old was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.

Officers have not said if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

