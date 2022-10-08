Fresno County deputies surprise 5th grader with new clothes

It all started when the 5th grader's friend, Amanda called the sheriff's office to report Eyleeen was feeling down.

Eyleen Biterbo received a bag full of clothing and other gifts when deputies made a special delivery Friday to Caruthers Elementary School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A call for help brought deputies to a Fresno County school, but not for any trouble.

They responded to a little girl who just needed a little love.

It all started when the 5th grader's friend, Amanda called the sheriff's office to report Eyleeen was feeling down because of some classmate bullying.

Three deputies, Hugo Martinez, Monty Vito and Joseph Adolph were touched by the story and pooled their money together to go shopping for Eyleen, bringing the gifts to school.

Eyleen even got a tour of the deputies' patrol car.

Amanda also received a Starbucks gift card for being such a great friend.

If you would like to help, contact Hugo.martinez@fresnosheriff.org.