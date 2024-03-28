12-year-old boy killed in crash in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're learning more about a 12-year-old Parlier boy killed in a roll-over crash this past weekend.

Friends and family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to bury Ian Brady.

His 14-year-old brother Alex was also involved in the crash and was hurt.

Loved ones praised Alex for trying to save his younger brother.

Skyview30 drone captured video of where the crash happened last Saturday near Fowler.

The California Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Brady was driving on Highway 99 North of Clovis Avenue when he veered down an embankment and rolled his truck.

Officers say Ian was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, Ian's brother and a 14-year-old passenger were hospitalized and are expected to recover.

Investigators say the road was slick from rain and speed was likely a factor.

To support the GoFundMe, click here.