12-year-old boy killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says weather was a factor in a crash in Fresno County that left a 12-year-old boy dead.

He has been identified as Ian Brady.

It happened Saturday just after 6 pm on Highway 99, north of Clovis Avenue.

Officers say the 40-year-old driver was headed southbound on a road slick from rainfall when his Ram pickup veered down a grass embankment and collided with a wire fence.

The truck then rolled over, and Brady, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

The driver and two other 14-year-old passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Officials believe speed and weather conditions contributed to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.