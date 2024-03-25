12-year-old boy killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says weather was a factor in a crash in Fresno County that left a 12-year-old boy dead.
He has been identified as Ian Brady.
It happened Saturday just after 6 pm on Highway 99, north of Clovis Avenue.
Officers say the 40-year-old driver was headed southbound on a road slick from rainfall when his Ram pickup veered down a grass embankment and collided with a wire fence.
The truck then rolled over, and Brady, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle.
He died at the scene.
The driver and two other 14-year-old passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Officials believe speed and weather conditions contributed to the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.