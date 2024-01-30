Authorities say that Yessenia was a student at Fresno Pacific University and that Rogelio was driving her to class.

Father and daughter killed in crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County, authorities say

Two people have died following a crash involving a semi-truck in southeast Fresno County.

Two people have died following a crash involving a semi-truck in southeast Fresno County.

Two people have died following a crash involving a semi-truck in southeast Fresno County.

Two people have died following a crash involving a semi-truck in southeast Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two people who were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County have been identified as 50-year-old Rogelio Avila and his daughter, 20-year-old Yessenia Avila.

Authorities say Yessenia was a student at Fresno Pacific University and that Rogelio was driving her to class.

The crash happened Monday morning on Chestnut at Annadale, southeast of Calwa.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Officers say a semi-truck was heading west on Annadale when it began to turn south onto Chestnut.

That's when a Chevy heading north ran into the side of the big rig and got pinned underneath.

Rogelio and Yessenia were declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash but say foggy conditions could have played a role.