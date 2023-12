1 killed in head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a head-on crash in Fresno County Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 180 between Monroe and Dickenson, near Kerman.

Officers have not said what led up to the crash but confirmed someone was killed.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.