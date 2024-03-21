200,000 fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after deputies say 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found in Fresno County.
It happened during a traffic stop on Tuesday near Coalinga.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says deputies found 25-year-old Miguel Romero Reyes moving the drugs.
He had about 200,000 fentanyl pills worth $600,000.
Reyes is from Seattle. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail with a bail of $200,000.
Deputies are warning the community to be mindful of fake pills and to only take medicines given by their doctor.
