Firefighters battle large mobile home fire in Fresno County

Firefighters responded to the home on East Lincoln Avenue near Peach Avenue at around 8 a.m.
#LincolnIncident Firefighters on scene of a residential structure fire on the 3400 block of E Lincoln. Crews reporting mobile home well involved with fire with multiple exposures. Resident evacuated safely, no injuries, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/tKjg9lXfsI— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 4, 2020
Residents in the mobile home were able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.