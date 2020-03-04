Firefighters battle large mobile home fire in Fresno County

#LincolnIncident Firefighters on scene of a residential structure fire on the 3400 block of E Lincoln. Crews reporting mobile home well involved with fire with multiple exposures. Resident evacuated safely, no injuries, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/tKjg9lXfsI — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 4, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are battling a mobile home fire in Fresno County that broke out Wednesday morning.Firefighters responded to the home on East Lincoln Avenue near Peach Avenue at around 8 a.m.Residents in the mobile home were able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.