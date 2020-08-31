high-speed chase

Man leads authorities on high-speed chase through Reedley, Sanger, Fresno

Fresno County sheriff's deputies say the suspect was in a stolen Mercedes driving at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after he led authorities on a high-speed chase for more than 20 miles in Fresno County on Monday morning.

The chase started in Reedley and went through Sanger before ending in southeast Fresno before 2 a.m. near the Sunnyside Country Club.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies say the suspect was in a stolen Mercedes driving at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

Deputies laid down spike strips to stop the car.

The driver ran from the vehicle and tried to jump into the backyards of nearby homes, but deputies were able to stop him.

No one was injured.

Officials say the driver had an airsoft gun in the car at the time of the chase.
