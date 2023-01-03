Fresno County supervisors declare state of emergency over bed capacity at hospitals

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors has declared a state of emergency due to the lack of beds at local hospitals.

The declaration comes after Madera Community Hospital closed its doors last week.

The closure happened sooner than originally planned because of a severe staffing shortage that followed the initial shutdown announcement.

Patients from Madera Community were transferred to other hospitals as residents scramble for other healthcare alternatives.

Hospitals across the country have also been dealing with high numbers of flu, COVID, and RSV cases.

