Officials address misinformation about illegal Reedley Lab

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the public continues to learn more about the illegal lab operating out of Reedley, officials say misinformation is starting to circulate.

Now that all the biological agents have been destroyed at the property on 850 I Street, and the existence of the lab has come out to the public, Reedley's city manager says there has been a lot of misinformation about the facility and its impact on the community.

But she insists if there was ever any threat to public safety, residents would have known immediately.

After the discovery of an unpermitted lab in Reedley last December, city and county officials started working with state and federal government agencies to learn more and take appropriate actions, that included getting search and abatement warrants to clear the property.

While the lab contained covid and pregnancy tests, nearly 1,000 mice, chemicals and medical waste, officials say those items never circulated in the community or posed a health risk.

"The city of Reedley took a look at their water systems. They took a look at the sewer systems. Our Department of Public Health instigated a program where they wanted to make sure that there was no immediate threat to people who lived anywhere near this particular site. And so public safety was the number one priority for the county as well as the city of Reedley," said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

A letter sent to Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba from the city's Fire Chief on April 25, did raise concerns about the potential for a large fire at the warehouse.

It mentioned a plan to evacuate one city block around the structure if needed. The Chief wrote that contractors hired to inventory the site found many unmarked chemicals inside that are quote "corrosive, toxic, and/or highly flammable."

But Zeiba says she requested the letter as part of the process to seek support.

"There are myths about a letter that I asked the fire chief to write as part of the administrative procedure for documenting to the Fresno sheriff to have them come in and help us assess some chemicals," said Zieba.

Zieba also says the grocery store near the property is not closed due to anything that has taken place at the lab.

"The myth is that it had closed because the mice got into it, etc. No, it closed because there's a structural roof issue and it closed long before when we already knew this lab was still in Fresno," said Zieba.

She insists the only reason residents were initially in the dark was to complete the investigation.

"I would just ask the public, it's very easy to think that the government is trying to cover something, but generally, there's no desire to cover anything. We might not be able to tell you something at the time, but really we will, transparency is critical, but the timing of getting information out to the public is just as critical," said Zieba.

Magsig says Tuesday the Fresno County Board of Supervisors will be getting a full presentation from the Fresno Department of Public Health to address the timeline of the investigation and clearing of hazardous chemicals.

After that presentation, he says it will be available online for the public.

