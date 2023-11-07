Fresno County supervisors vote for plan to create committee to review children's books in libraries

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors has voted in favor of legislation that would establish a new review process for children's books in county libraries.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors has voted in favor of legislation that would establish a new review process for children's books in county libraries.

Supervisors voted 3 to 2 to amend the "Parents Matter Act."

After a period of public comment, supervisors agreed the committee will be comprised of eleven appointed representatives -- two from each district and one selected by the county administrative officer.

A list of books removed from the children's section will also be made public.

The act now returns to the board for one final vote with the amendments.