Family displaced following house fire in Fresno County, 1 treated for smoke inhalation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are being helped with a place to stay after a house fire in Fresno County.

It broke out before 2 am Wednesday on California near Academy, just north of Sanger.

CAL FIRE crews say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

One man was treated for smoke inhalation.

No one else was hurt.

A cause for the fire is under investigation.