Fresno County officer arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into Juvenile Justice Center

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County Juvenile correctional officer has been arrested for smuggling drugs into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 48-year-old Robert Lopez at his Sanger home Wednesday morning.

Lopez has since bailed out of jail and his court date has been set for August 15.

Fresno County Chief probation officer Kirk Haynes addressed the arrest in a statement:

"Our Juvenile Correctional Officers are in a critical position of trust and are often the primary adults and even role models with whom our youth interact. The arrest of JCO Robert Lopez for selling, furnishing, or giving away illegal drugs to a person in custody at the Juvenile Justice Campus (Juvenile Hall) reveals unacceptable and abhorrent behavior, especially from someone in a position of authority and trust."

Lopez has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation.

