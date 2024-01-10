Fresno County lab ordinance gets final approval after Reedley lab discovery

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors authorized final approval of a medical lab ordinance on Monday.

It comes after the discovery of an illegal bio-lab by Reedley city officials in December of 2022.

Investigators say Prestige Biotech and Universal Meditech were using biological agents, bodily fluid samples, COVID and pregnancy tests, and roughly 1,000 without permits or permission.

The new ordinance will allow the Public Health Department to review privately funded laboratories annually, including those in cities within Fresno County.