Fresno County League of Mexican American Women appoints new president

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Liz Molina has been part of the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women for six years.

She says it's an honor to help make a difference in the lives of many women and is humbled to take on the role of President.

"The fact that this organization has been here since the 70s, 50 years when I think about 50 years, that is a long time. Those had to have been some gutsy women," Molina said.

Since 1973, the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women has inspired change for women through donations and events.

The organization awarded over $50,000 just last year and, in total, has awarded over $650,000 in scholarships.

"That is big deal for us because we are a completely volunteer-driven organization, and it's important for us to keep giving back," Molina said.

Molina joined the organization six years ago and was part of the Scholarship Committee.

She says reading powerful and impactful stories on applications always hits home for her.

"I can see myself in the students, so being able to be put in a position where I can give back to the younger version of who I was, I can't even begin to explain the joy it gives me," Molina said.

She says, often, a scholarship is the only reason some women can pursue their educational goals.

"Whatever hardships come, maybe a child lost their parent, moved around a lot, or maybe it was hard to find housing," Molina said. "There are just a lot of obstacles that students face. And you see it in their letters. So it feels good to give back; it really does."

This year, she is taking on the role of President.

A title she is looking forward to, and she says she is excited to help more women reach their goals this year.

"I feel privileged to be in this position, and I am glad the membership nominated me,"

Students interested in applying for scholarships this year have until next Friday, March 1, to submit applications.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.