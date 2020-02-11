You can borrow e-books from Fresno County libraries without ever getting a late fee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fig Garden Regional Library hosted the Digital Bookmobile tour in Northwest Fresno on Friday.With the growing popularity of e-books and audiobooks, the nationwide tour shows readers how to access the books for free through the app Libby.Visitors can also check out the interactive devices onboard the bookmobile."If you can't make it to the library during those open hours, Libby makes it possible to borrow e-books 24-7 anywhere, any time. And these books can be downloaded anywhere for offline use. it can be taken on a plane, they can be taken in the middle of an ocean on a boat, you can really take it anywhere no matter what," said Marissa Gillette of Overdrive.Organizers said the biggest advantage of checking out books on the Libby app is no more late fees.Instead of having to drive to your library to drop off a book, e-books simply disappear from your device on their due date.