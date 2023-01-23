Communities near Millerton Lake until boil water notice due to recent storms

Residents can bathe in the water but are warned not to drink it without boiling it first.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities near Fresno County's Millerton Lake are under a boil water notice due to the recent rain.

The state's water resources board sent out the notice on Friday to residents in Bella Vista, Brighton Crest, and Renaissance at Bella Vista.

Officials say recent storms disrupted the quality of water in the lake, making it difficult for the treatment plant to produce clean drinking water.

They say the cloudiness increases the chance the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

But they have increased the chlorine dosage to counteract the problem.

Residents can bathe in the water but are warned not to drink it without boiling it first.

The issue is expected to be resolved by February 9.