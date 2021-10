TEVISTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Water troubles continue in the Tulare County town of Teviston after a well that failed last month.A board member with the Teviston Community Services district said the well had been fixed.But despite the progress, residents are under a boil water notice because the water is still not safe to drink.Teviston officials are continuing to give residents six five-gallon bottles of water every two weeks.Over the years, the community has suffered from three well failures. The last happened in 2017 and the most recent in late June.