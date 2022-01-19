Man accused of killing mother, grandfather in Fresno County booked in LA County jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect in a double homicide case involving family members in Fresno County has been booked into jail in Los Angeles County.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office believes 25-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke killed his 58-year-old mother, Melba Abdalaziz, and his 90-year-old grandfather, Mel Abdalaziz, on January 6.Their bodies were found at a home on Tulare and Peach.Parke was arrested on January 15 and booked into jail on January 16, just days after his family pleaded for him to come forward in a press conference with Fresno County deputies."We still love our brother Rahmad. The reality of the matter is that mental illness is truly real," said Rahmad's sister, and Melba's daughter, Ahmonda Parke during the press conference.Detectives have not released how Melba and Mel were killed.Parke is being held on a $2 million bail.