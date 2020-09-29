Gyms, restaurants can open with modifications now that Fresno County is in 'red tier'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County has just moved into the "red tier" of California's four-tiered, color-coded system for reopening the economy.
The spread of COVID-19 is still "substantial for areas in the red tier, but more non-essential businesses can reopen with safety conditions, and those that were already open can increase the number of customers they serve.
RELATED: Here's how close your county is to changing tiers in California's reopening phases
So what does that mean for local businesses and schools?
In the red tier, restaurants can now open for indoor service at 25% capacity, while retail stores and malls can increase their capacity to 50%.
Fresno County schools can reopen for in-person instruction once the county has been in the red tier for two weeks.
Fresno County residents will also be able to visit gyms, which can now open indoors at 10% capacity.
More business sectors that were previously only allowed to serve customers outside can now partially open their doors, including movie theaters, zoos, and museums.
Places of worship, which were also only allowed to hold services outside, can now resume services indoors at 25% capacity or with 100 people, whichever is fewer.
Meanwhile, the Fresno State football team can get together in a full team setting but will continue to work in small groups as part of a slow ramp up for kickoff on October 24.
"We are thankful for all the members of the Red Wave who have helped keep our community safe and allowed for this exciting progression," said Fresno State Athletics director, Terry Tumey.
Bars, breweries and tattoo parlors are to remain closed in the tier. For a full list of what's open in counties under the red tier, click here.
RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Gyms, restaurants can open with modifications now that Fresno County is in 'red tier'
Fresno County is now in the 'red tier.' So what does that mean for local businesses and schools?
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More