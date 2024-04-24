Fresno County educators hold event to focus on student safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County educators are looking for new ways to keep students safe in the classroom.

Teachers, school administrators and board members held a safety symposium on Tuesday at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

The event is aimed at establishing a strong connection with local law enforcement agencies, school-based mental health resources and threat assessment providers.

The discussions focused on protocols to handle threats at school.

"We're not experts, educators are not experts in all of the elements of threat to our students," says Dr. Michele Copher. "When we partner with our law enforcement partners, they give us a piece of the puzzle, we give them a piece of the puzzle, and together, we're able to look at more comprehensive ways of holding our children to safety."

The safety symposiums are held twice a year.

The second session focuses on behavioral health threats.