K-9

Fresno County Sheriff's K-9 blamed for killing neighbor's dog

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fresno County sheriff's canine got away from its handler last week, broke into a neighbor's yard, and is being blamed for killing the neighbor's dog. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno County sheriff's canine got away from its handler last week, broke into a neighbor's yard, and is being blamed for killing the neighbor's dog. The dog's owner tells Action News he found Monty the chihuahua in the canine's bloody mouth.

A Fresno County sheriff's canine got away from its handler last week, broke into a neighbor's yard, and is being blamed for killing the neighbor's dog.


A sheriff's spokesman says a relatively new handler let his dog into the backyard and was away from it for just a short time when he heard barking. He went outside and found his canine unit in the neighbor's yard.

"For some reason, our dog was able to punch through two boards and actually split them and get through to the other side and get after that chihuahua," Tony Botti said.

Tony Botti says the sheriff's office had inspectors examine the yard just a little while before the incident and they found no reason for concern. He says they're not sure the cause of death on the chihuahua, but it had a puncture wound on its stomach. He says it also may have literally been scared to death.

Botti says the rookie handler and the dog are not certified to handle calls together. He says canines are allowed to be free in the yard, but they're typically in their kennels. The sheriff's office is still investigating but the deputy has not been disciplined.

The office has offered to replace Monty.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
k-9petfresno county sheriff departmentFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
K-9
Clovis K-9 officer still recovering after surgery to repair torn ACL
Merced County CHP K-9 helps find meth in roof of car
Clovis PD K-9 Officer going into surgery after being injured apprehending suspect
GOOD BOY: K-9 officer being praised for finding meth hidden in car in Firebaugh
Visalia PD K-9 retiring from force after 6 years
More k-9
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News