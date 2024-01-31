Fresno County Sheriff's Office begins rollout of body-worn cameras

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has started rolling out its first body-worn cameras to increase transparency and improve investigations.

Fifty-six cameras have been distributed to deputies, sergeants, the civil unit, the multi-agency gang enforcement consortium and the adult compliance team.

This comes after the agency received a $430,000 grant in October of 2022.

Nearly 220 cameras were purchased at a total cost of about $3 million.

The price includes the software, hardware, licensing, storage, maintenance and training.

The sheriff's office says only 25 percent of the cameras are being used right now to allow time for learning and feedback.

The goal is to distribute the rest by the year's end.