Suspect arrested for deadly shooting of 75-year-old man in Reedley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left a Reedley father dead more than five years ago.

On Wednesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced that 29-year-old Angel Romero has been arrested for the murder of 75-year-old Andres Cardenas.

Deputies found Cardenas' body in a plum orchard near Springfield and Alta avenues in March of 2019.

He was a father of 10 with more than 20 grandchildren.

Romero was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of murder, possession of cocaine for sale, and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition

His bail has been set at $1.575 million.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Juan Galindo at (559) 600-821.

You can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.