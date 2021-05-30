Man airlifted after shooting in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a property near Highway 41 at Coleman Avenue just before 5 am Sunday morning.That's where they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.First responders airlifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment and his condition remains unknown.Investigators have not released a description of the gunman.