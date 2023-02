Authorities investigating shooting in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after someone was shot in Fresno County Tuesday afternoon.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near Weldon and Maple, a neighborhood near central Fresno.

The location is also near Norseman Elementary School.

It is not known what led to the shooting at this time, but authorities confirmed someone was shot.

