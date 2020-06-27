Coronavirus

Fresno County issues sports guidelines for schools, youth leagues

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is normally a time when parents are busy taking their kids to games and practices.

But right now, athletic activity is limited to just conditioning. No games are permitted.

Fresno County issued sports guidelines to school districts and even some youth leagues.

No contact is allowed on the football field or anywhere else.

High fives, fist bumps, and hugs are banned.

The county recommends athletes be kept in groups of no more than 10 while working out. It's recommended coaches take their temperature before starting any drills.

"People need to be very mindful if they're going to participate that they do so with safety utmost in their mind," said Dr. Rais Vohra with the Fresno County health department.

It's too early to determine when games will be allowed, but some sports considered "low-risk" will return sooner than football and wrestling.

On the battlefront against COVID-19, Fresno County also announced its third free testing center would be located at the West Fresno Regional Center.

"It allows people from West Fresno and down in Easton and Caruthers and farther south a little closer location," said Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes.

Officials hope to open the center on Monday.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
