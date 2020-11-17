Fresno Co. Supervisor Steve Brandau returns to work after contracting COVID-19

Fresno County supervisor Steve Brandau tells me he’s back in the office today and he feel great.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau said he was back in the office on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he contracted COVID-19The supervisor told Action News he feels great and received a "stamp of approval from public health."Brandau tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.Tuesday's Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting was canceled, and its members were told to quarantine after being exposed to the virus.On election night, Brandau attended a gathering with nearly a dozen other people at a private residence. Among the guests in attendance were Fresno's Mayor Lee Brand, City Councilmember Mike Karbassi, and Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer.Last week, Dyer also tested positive for the virus and confirmed his wife is also positive but doing well.No other board members have reported symptoms.