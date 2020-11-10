Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer's message after COVID-19 diagnosis: 'Be considerate, wear a mask'

WEAR YOUR MASK

Mayor-Elect Dyer took a bad turn overnight.

“It got worse,” he told me: “Hurts to move or cough. Very weak. It’s a weird virus. Wear your mask.”



Prior @ABC30 story: https://t.co/OxYIMlqBMF — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 11, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The coronavirus caught up to Fresno mayor-elect Jerry Dyer a week after his likely exposure through a coughing Fresno County supervisor.Dyer attended a small election night party with Supervisor Steve Brandau, who tested positive a couple days later.A cough was the first symptom that let Dyer know he probably had a coronavirus infection.He told Action News he's had a fever, chills, severe body aches, and that cough is uncontrollable at times.An initial test came back negative, but a few days later, the symptoms arrived and the illness was undeniable.Dyer was watching for trouble after spending last Tuesday with Supervisor Brandau, who called him about his own coronavirus diagnosis on Thursday.Brandau had a cough Tuesday and they spent some of the evening unmasked and indoors, but Dyer says he didn't notice the cough and doesn't remember being in close proximity to Brandau for very long."Goes to show you it probably doesn't take much in the way of contact to contract the virus," Dyer said.About three dozen county employees are away from work because of the Brandau connection and health officer Dr. Rais Vohra says at least five of them have tested positive.He says it's not surprising the virus would spread in an office setting."The CDC just came out with a paper that said office work is higher risk," Dr. Vohra said. "You know, we think about factory workers and food workers and we've talked about the different high risk occupations. We don't necessarily think about office workers as having higher risk, but in fact a lot of coronavirus transmission is occurring in office spaces. I think this is a good example of the kind of risk that can be posed."Back in May, Dr. Vohra recommended everyone wear a mask while working indoors.Brandau didn't wear one at the supervisors meeting on Election Day, so when the quarantine spread from the county Hall of Records to Fresno's City Hall, council president Miguel Arias got upset."It's one thing to politicize wearing a mask," Arias said. "It's one thing to attend open rallies to criticize the governor and public health officials. It's another thing to put the basic health and safety of county and city employees at risk because you're being irresponsible."We reached out to Brandau Tuesday, but got no response.The election night dinner guests at the home of Kaiser Permanente governmental affairs manager, Serop Torossian, included Brandau and Dyer as well as Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, Council Member Mike Karbassi, and Granville Homes developer Darius Assemi.Karbassi says this spreading event is evidence you can't let your guard down.But both he and Brand told Action News they've tested negative and feel healthy.Assemi didn't respond to our requests for comment, but told his own media outlet he also tested positive.We asked Kaiser if they had contact tracing underway or if Torossian was isolated from hospital operations, so there wouldn't be possible patient or healthcare worker exposure.They gave us this statement:Dyer says his diagnosis won't change how he approaches the job he takes in January because he already knew the virus was serious.It almost killed his father and now he's feeling sick.But he hopes his illness convinces others just how real it is."As I transition into the mayor's role, it will continually be emphasized the need to be safe to minimize the spread of COVID," he said. "My message would be to people, don't wait for the call from the county health department, don't wait for symptoms to come on you, wear a mask. Be considerate of other people."